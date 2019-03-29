Wireless headphones that are superior to other leading brands

There’s no reason to spend double the price on earbuds just for the brand recognition. The Brio True Wireless Earbuds are just as powerful (if not better!) than the Samsung Galaxy Buds and come at a fraction of the cost.

Both earbuds have a similar ergonomic shape and design, but the Brio True Wireless Earbuds have a more sleek feel. With these earbuds, you’ll be able to utilize the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology for premium connectivity. Thanks to the portable charging case, you’ll have 50 total hours of on-the-go listening.

Reward yourself with these amazing Bluetooth earbuds. At 56% off, the Brio True Wireless Earbuds are yours for just $64.99!

Brio True Wireless Earbuds – $64.99



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/mo.

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!