We have found an amazing deal for those interested in upgrading their smart TV for a bigger option, as Amazon’s latest offers will get you a massive 36 percent discount on TCL’s 85-inch S5 4K LED Smart TV with Google TV, which leaves this behemoth up for grabs at just $898. This smart TV would normally cost you $1,400, meaning you will score more than $500 in instant savings, as well as the perfect budget-friendly large screen to enjoy your sports, movies, and more.

TCL 4-Series 85-inch 4K LED TV $898 $1400 Save $502 TCL’s S4 Series 4K LED Smart TV packs some of the best features you can get on a new smart TV, as this 2023 model includes Dolby Vision, HDR Pro, Dolby Atmos, Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion, game-enhancing features, and more. $898 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

TCL’s S4 Series 4K LED Smart TV is an excellent product that packs some of the best features you can get on a new smart TV, as this 2023 model includes Dolby Vision, HDR Pro, Dolby Atmos, Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion, game-enhancing features, DTS Virtual:X, Chromecast built-in, three HDMI inputs, and more. Of course, you can also pick up a smaller model of TCL’s 4 Series smart TV, with options starting at just $250 on the 43-inch variant.

Now, you can also aim higher and spend more if you want to take home a new 55-inch LG B3 Series OLED Smart TV, as it is currently receiving a very attractive 23 percent discount. This model normally sells for $1,300, but you can pick yours up for $997. The larger 65 and 77-inch models are also on sale, but these will only let you score 13 percent savings, leaving them up for grabs at $1,297 and $1,997, respectively.