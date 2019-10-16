Brief Huawei Mate X unboxing suggests nearing launch

This week kicked off with reports of Huawei beginning the mass production of the foldable Mate X in China. This means that the device is on track for a launch happening this month, at least in China.

While Huawei is still silent about an official launch date, an unboxing video popped up on YouTube, lending credence to rumors suggesting an October launch. Furthermore, the device has gone through some changes since its introduction in February. Both on the inside (upgraded specs) and outside (hinge, release button, an extra camera), these changes raise the question on whether this is a “new” phone, or still the “old” phone. Why does this matter?

Because of the U.S. ban imposed in May. If the phone is considered the “old” one it might be able to ship with official Google support. However, if the phone will be considered “new”, hence launched after the ban, it will have the same fate as the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.

Whatever the case, we should expect to hear more about it later this month when the device is expected to launch officially in China.