Facebook and Ray-Ban are collaborating on a pair of new smart glasses. The duo will announce its first smart glasses later today; however, a leaker has given us an early look at how the new glasses will look. It’s quite a Spectacle.

The glasses were leaked by Evan “Evleaks” Blass, who posted many images on Twitter. The glasses will supposedly be called Ray-Ban Stories and not anything related to Facebook. The Facebook branding only appears on the front of the box, highlighting the collaboration and partnership between the two companies.

The images also include three different frame designs, which are called Wayfarer, Round, and Meteor. The style itself looks very close to classic Ray-Ban glasses. The new smart glasses have two cameras built-in on either side of the frame, and there is also a button on the right temple that will allow the user to record important moments.

When putting the design side-by-side with Snapchat Spectacles, you can see how many similarities between the two glasses. Granted, Snapchat’s Spectacles never really took off; it was a niche product that was available in limited quantities, and the app was notoriously bad, providing an awful experience on Android.

The glasses will not have any screens or any AR functionally; however, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, said the glasses would “let you do some pretty neat things.” We don’t know what that could mean since we haven’t seen any information leak about the new devices previously. Zuckerberg has previously mentioned that he wants the company to “journey towards full augmented reality glasses in the future,” suggesting that more advanced AR technology and glasses are currently in development (via TheVerge).

