OnePlus is taking the Nord lineup very seriously, and the next generation of Nord 2 is arriving on 22 July. The new device will be equipped with a Mediatek 1200 chipset that’s not only very powerful, but it also supports 5G.

At first, we thought the new OnePlus Nord 2 was going to be a OnePlus 9 Lite device, but by now, we realise that won’t be the case. The Nord 2 will have a lot of similarities with the OnePlus 9 lineup, but that will mainly be noticeable on the design, since the internals will be swapped out to something brand new.

Pete Lau, the co-founder of OnePlus, has posted a letter on the OnePlus forum, talking about how successful the OnePlus Nord series have been since it launched back in 2020. Lau has also revealed that the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be equipped with the Mediatek Soc and it will be revealed on July 22 in Europe and India.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be the first device to be powered by Mediatek’s Dimensity 1200 AI chipset, the company has confirmed. The new chipset will allow the smartphone to improve the photography feature and enhance the display and offer lower response time when gaming.

The AI Photo Enhancement feature will recognize up to 22 different scenarios and automatically apply to the correct settings according to them. The AI Video Enhancement feature will enable live HDR while recording a video. The new chipset will also support DOL-HDR (“Digital OverLap”) and apply the best settings for low-light and night-time scenes. These will also reduce ghosting and other artifacts that could occur in such conditions.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to feature a 6.52-inch 1080+ AMOLED 90Hz refresh rate display and a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging. The rear camera is a 50MP sensor, and it’s also expected to have an 8MP ultra wide angle camera as well. The selfie shooter is rumored to be a 32MP sensor.

Our new Flagship Killer, OnePlus Nord 2, launches 22 July at 3PM UK time. Sign up to get notified about the launch and join our Lucky Draw to win cool prizes. — OnePlus UK (@OnePlus_UK) July 8, 2021

