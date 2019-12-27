Podcasts are a very powerful form of media with the ability to connect people all across the world. Growing exponentially in popularity within recent years, podcasts allow people to share unforgettable stories and compelling conversations in a very easily digestible medium. If you’re looking to pick up a hobby or break into the podcasting industry, be sure to check out these 4 essential tools:

How To Start A Podcast Bundle Feat. Award-Winning Podcast Producers

Learn the tools and tips of the trade directly from highly successful podcast producers. In this four-course bundle, you’ll follow along with award-winning NPR reporter and producer Alex Blumberg. Next, let the seasoned podcast host Lewis Howes show you the anatomy of a great podcast episode. You’ll learn how to make a profitable podcast in less than five hours. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. This four-course series is a wealth of knowledge and must-have for anybody interested in developing their own podcast. For a limited time, the How To Start A Podcast Bundle is 92% off, which makes your total only $19.

Shure MV88+ Video Kit: Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone

If you’re ready to start a successful podcast, it’s worth investing in a high-quality microphone. Nobody wants to spend hours listening to poor quality audio that captures annoying background noise. Included in the Shure MV88+ Video Kit: Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone are also the Manfrotto® PIXI tripod, phone clamp, and mount. You’ll also have Lightning and USB-C cables for seamless compatibility. This microphone kit works excellently at capturing dialogue and audio in any setting. At 19% off, this microphone kit is yours for just $249.

Shure MV88 Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone for Apple Devices

Transform your Apple iPhone into a flawless microphone with best-in-class stereo audio. Originally, your iPhone is mediocre at capturing audio for podcasts. The Shure MV88 changes that forever by capturing crystal-clear sound, allowing you to record important interviews with clarity. Compatible with all iOS devices equipped with a Lightning connector, the Shure MV88 is incredibly convenient for Apple users. This multi-directional mic automatically adjusts EQ, compression, and limiting for top-quality performance. Get the Shure MV88 Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone for Apple Devices today for just $149, which is 19% off the original price.

Shure SRH840 Professional Monitoring Headphones

Recording an amazing interview is just the beginning of developing your own podcast. The next step is cutting and editing all your audio tracks, which requires reliable headphones. The Shure SRH840 Professional Monitoring Headphones provide legendary quality built to withstand the rigors of everyday use. Engineered with 40mm neodymium dynamic drivers, these headphones are optimized for professional audio engineers and musicians. The collapsible, lightweight design feature an ergonomic design for all-day comfort. Take 20% off the Shure SRH840 Professional Monitoring Headphones for a limited time. That makes your total just $199.

