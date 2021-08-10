It seems that Apple is rather optimistic about its upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. Rumors suggest that Cupertino is getting ready with more than enough devices to meet the demand, and the latest information makes us believe that Apple is doing the right thing.

According to a recent survey by SellCell, many iPhone users are waiting for the iPhone 13 lineup to upgrade their smartphones. The results of this survey show some rather interesting information. First up, one out of every five iPhone users is afraid of the number 13, which could mean that they may skip on the upcoming 13 models and that 74 percent of Apple users “would prefer a different name than iPhone 13 for next-gen iPhones.”

However, the most important data from this survey tells us that 43.7 percent of iPhone users intend to upgrade to the latest iPhone 13 models after they’ve been released. This doesn’t come as a surprise since we know that the new iPhones will feature several important upgrades from the ones found in the current iPhone 12 lineup. First of all, we expect to get the latest and faster A15 chip, larger batteries, improved camera features, more storage space, a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and more.

Now, if you want more specific numbers, a total of 38.2 percent are interested in getting their hands on the new 6.1-inch iPhone 13 variant, 30.8 percent wish to get the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, and 24 percent want to get the new 6.1-inch 13 Pro. Now, the smaller 5.4-inch 13 mini model doesn’t get that much love, with a total of 7 percent of the attention. And remember that rumors claim that Apple may discontinue the smaller model due to poor sales.

Now, we must ask ourselves if Apple users are just planning on upgrading because they love Apple and everything that comes with the brand, or if consumers are convinced that they are getting something great for their investment. We have to remember that Apple’s iPhone 12 has been quite popular, but based on data from Q3 2020, the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone X have been the most popular iPhones by iPhone web usage. Unfortunately, we can’t see the impact of the current model, but it would make lots of sense to see users with older models make the jump to the latest iPhone 13.

Source SellCell

Via MacRumors