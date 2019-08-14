Other OS

Brace yourselves: OnePlus reveals the official name of its TV

September is, according to gossip, the month to look out for not one, but four flavors of OnePlus’ TVs. It might come as a shock to most of you, but OnePlus revealed today the official name of their TV offerings, and it will be: OnePlus TV.

Yes, we are going to call our very first smart TV product “OnePlus TV” – simple yet to-the-point – as we believe there’s no other name that can best represent our value, vision and pride than naming it with our own brand — OnePlus

If you were expecting something out of the ordinary, we’re sad to see you disappointed. OnePlus believes that this particular name, and branding (above), is the company staying “true” to its core values. Without dissecting the logo (you can do that at the source link), the OnePlus TV, or TVs, should become official at the end of September, between the 25th and the 30th.

