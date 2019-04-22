Bowers & Wilkins introduces new Formation Suite of five products

Bowers & Wilkins needs no introduction, as the company has been at the top of the high-end audio equipment for quite some time. Today, Bowers & Wilkins introduces the new Formation Suite, a family consisting of five products.

The Formation Bar contains nine optimized drive units and provides a wide soundstage. It also features a dedicated center channel which enables users to listen to music or any other audio with the feeling that they are in the center of sound action.

The Formation Duo features what Bowers & Wilkins calls carbon-domed, tweeter-on-top technology. It also has a Continuum cone driver and enables users to experience legendary sound, wirelessly.

The Formation Wedge has a unique, 120-degree elliptical shape which makes its design really stand out. Inside there are full-range stereo sound components which fill every room with high-resolution stereo sound.

The Formation Bass can be paired with any of the other Formation products in the family. It features opposed drivers, powerful amplifiers and Dynamic EQ, which allows it to provide accurate audio depth and dimension without distortion.

The Formation Audio is based on Bowers & Wilkins’ patented Formation Wireless Technology. It manages to transform any traditional passive system into a high-fidelity streaming system.