Boult Audio has today launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds called the Zigbuds (or AirBAss Zigbuds, as per their Amazon listing). And just in line with its previous offerings, Boult Audio is offering the Zigbuds at a rather aggressive asking price of Rs. 2,499. But before we get into the specs and feature, the design is what the Zigbuds truly stand out for. The new wireless earbuds from Boult Audio flaunt a curved LED light strip which gives them an upmarket look that defies their budget price tag. They’re currently available exclusively from Amazon in a trio of colorways – White-Grey, Black-Grey and Red.

The latest Boult Audio offering comes equipped with 10mm neodymium drivers and are claimed to offer a connectivity range of 20 metres. Boult Audio Zigbuds are also IPX5-rated, which means they can handle sweat exposure and accidental liquid splashes with ease. They also come with a low latency mode for gaming, however, the company has not shared more details about how it can be accessed and what improvements it brings to the table compared to the competition. The company also touts an inbuilt mic and touch control that will let users instantly switch between music playback and calling.

Talking about features, Boult Audio says that the Zigbuds offer passive noise cancellation, thanks to their in-ear design. They are claimed to last 4.5 hours on a single charge, while the charging case takes the total playtime to 18 hours. As for standby time, the company claims that its latest TWS earbuds can last up to 80 hours. Boult Audio Zigbuds rely on touch controls to handle calls, control music playback and summon Google Assistant or Siri. They also come with an auto-pairing feature that allows them to connect with your smartphone as soon as they are taken out of the charging case.