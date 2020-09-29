Boult Audio has today added another budget TWS earbuds to its portfolio – the Combuds. The new true wireless earbuds from the company borrow design elements from Boult Audio’s pricier PowerBuds. The Combuds come equipped with 10mm neodymium drivers, which is impressive for true wireless earbuds in this price bracket. Plus, they come with an IPX5 rating, which means they can handle sweat during workout sessions and accidental liquid spills as well. Boult Audio claims that its latest offering can last up to 15 hours on a single charge. However, this is most likely the combined playtime you get from the inbuilt battery inside the earbuds as well as the charging case. The egg-shaped earbuds charge via a microUSB port and have four LEDs to show the charging status.

Of course, the key selling point of Boult Audio’s Combuds true wireless earbuds is support for touch gestures, a convenience that you will rarely find in products under this price bracket from an established brand. The touch gestures can be used to control media playback and handle incoming calls, most likely via tap and hold gestures. Boult Audio says that the Combuds rock ergonomically designed ear pads for a more comfortable in-ear fit, and that their design also ensures a decent level of noise isolation. The company, however, has not shared details about codec support and the number of mic(s) on each earbud.

The new Boult Audio earbuds feature are claimed to offer ‘a healthy dose of extra bass,’ but we’ll have to test and find out how good they actually are. The Boult Audio Combuds are priced rather aggressively at just Rs. 1,499 and will be sold exclusively via Flipkart starting today. You can grab the new true wireless earbuds from Boult Audio in two colorways – White-Grey and Black-Grey. We recently tested the Snokor iRocker true wireless earbuds too, which are also priced at Rs. 1,499. You can read our review here.