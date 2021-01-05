Bose has today launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds with a unique focus – keeping users aware of their surroundings. The new Bose Sport Open Earbuds have an open-ear design that ensures users are aware of their surroundings. The earbuds have an enclosure that sits above the ear canal with virtually no skin contact, instead of going in or over the ear canal for transmitting sound waves. In an age where ANC is a highly sought after feature on headphones and wireless earbuds, Bose is targeting a niche audience here that is after ambient awareness.

No ANC, but that's the whole point

The company promises that even when users are listening to music at loud volume, they will still be able to hear ambient sounds, but others around them won’t hear what they are listening to. There is a contoured earhook to keep the earbuds in place during workouts or rigorous physical activity, and you won’t have to worry about sweat exposure either as the Bose Sport Open Earbuds are IPX4-rated.

“Each enclosure uses a tiny dipole transducer placed and positioned for loud-and-clear personal audio that stays at the ear — and “cancels” out everywhere else,” the company adds. The left bud has a physical button to summon the virtual assistant of your choice, while a button on the right earbud is there for controlling music playback, handling calls, and powering them on or off. Wireless connectivity on the Bose Sport Open Earbuds is handled by Bluetooth 5.1, and they’re compatible with both Android and iOS devices with a companion app also on the table for deeper controls.

Bose Sport Open Earbuds are now up for pre-orders at $199.95

Bose touts a battery life of 8 hours with a single charge. You’ll get a separate charging base and a protective case in the retail package. Talking about use case scenarios, the company says its latest offering is tailored for outdoor walks, cycling, and hiking to name a few. Priced at $199.95, the Bose Sport Open Earbuds are now up for pre-orders from the official Bose website and Best Buy, while shipments are expected to begin mid-January.