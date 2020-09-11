Bose has today launched two new pairs of true wireless earbuds – the premium QuietComfort Earbuds and the fitness-centric Sport Earbuds. The former carries over the QuietComfort legacy of Bose’s renowned noise-calling headphones and brings them to the true wireless earbuds form factor for the first time. Bose says the noise-canceling system on the QuietComfort Earbuds can act to negate external noise in less than a fraction of a millisecond. Notably, they offer 11 levels of noise cancelation depending on how much ambiance sound users want to pass through. The company also assures that users won’t notice a drop in bass or other audio attributes at low volume levels.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

The aforementioned is achieved using the in-house Active EQ technology which is claimed to automatically balance the lows and highs, so that the music you hear has a consistent balance irrespective of the volume. The QuietComfort Earbuds come with IPX4 certification and are claimed to last 12 hours on a single charge, while the charging case adds enough juice for two more cycles. The new Bose earbuds also support wireless charging. You can pick them up in two colors – Triple Black and Soapstone. The QuietComfort Earbuds cost $279.95 and are now up for pre-order from Bose’s official website.

Bose Sport Earbuds

Talking about the Bose Sport Earbuds, they are targeted at folks with an active lifestyle, but they miss out on noise cancelation ability. Bose says that their proprietary StayHear Max tip helps the earbuds stay in place during vigorous workouts. They are IPX4 certified as well, and support both touch and tap gestures. These earbuds can last up to 5 hours on a single charge, while the charging case adds another 10 hours of music playback. The Bose Sport Earbuds are now up for pre-order priced at $179.95 and come in a choice of three colors – Baltic Blue, Glacier White and Triple Black.