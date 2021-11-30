The Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II and other great Bose products are on sale

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon and Adorama as several Cyber Monday deals still linger on. The latest savings can be found on a nice collection of Bose headphones and earbuds, starting with the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II that are currently receiving a 22 percent discount that translates to $50 savings for those who are interested. These wireless headphones currently sell for $179 on any of its two different color options, which include a Black and a White variant.

The Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II feature an advanced microphone system, HD voice for clear calls, deep, immersive sound, up to 15 hours of continuous playback time. You also get enough wireless range to keep you connected to your phone or TV when watching your favorite content. However, you don’t get active noise cancellation.

If you’re looking for ANC, your best choice would be the Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones that also receive a $50 discount to pick up a pair for $279. These are also available in two color options, including Triple Black and White Smoke. This option will deliver up to 24 hours of battery life and quick charge support that will get you 3 hours of listening time after a short 15-minute charge. You also receive Quite and Aware modes to device how much of the outside world you want to hear. You will find this option on sale at Amazon and Adorama, so don’t worry about missing out on this deal.

Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelking Headphones Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

If you are not a fan of over-ear headphones, you can also consider the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds receiving a 29 percent discount that will get those interested $80 savings. This means that you can pick up a pair of these noise-canceling earbuds for $199 on any of its two different color variants. In addition, these earbuds will deliver up to 18 hours of listening time, as they pack up to 6-hours of listening time on a single charge, and you get 12 additional hours with the Qi-enabled charging case. And don’t worry about getting them wet, as they also feature IPX4 resistance.