Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds and more audio products are on sale

You can currently score $60 savings on a pair of Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds that are now available for $219. These wireless earphones feature active noise cancelation, high-fidelity audio, simple touch controls, and long battery life that will get you up to 18 hours of listening time when used with their charging case. They also feature an IPX4 rating, so you don’t have to worry about taking them for a run while it’s raining.

You will also find the Bose SoundLink Color II selling for $99 after a 23 percent discount that translates to $30 savings. This portable Bluetooth wireless speaker comes in four different color options, and it’s capable of delivering up to 8 hours of non-stop music. You can also pair two of these Bose SoundLink Color II to get party more, or stereo mode, and you can also pair this speaker with a member of the Bose smart home family to play in sync via Bose SimpleSync.

The Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker is also going for $99, but this option will only get you $20 savings. You get 6 hours of listening time and water resistance, which is nice considering that it is smaller and more portable than other options in this deals selection. You can also consider purchasing the LG SP9YA 5.1.2 Ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer that is now available for $647 after receiving a massive $353 discount. Or get the more affordable LG SP8YA 3.1.2CH Sound Bar and Subwoofer with Dolby Atmos, which goes for $497 after a $303 discount that gets you 38 percent savings.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds Bose SoundLink Color II Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

Other deals feature the Nathan James Theo 6-Shelf Tall Bookcase that is now available for $150 after a 14 percent discount that will get you $24 savings. Or get the YITAHOME Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment for $136 that will kame your living room look even better.