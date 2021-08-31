Bose-QuietComfort-45-headphones-featured

The previous generation of Bose QuietComfort 35 II was released nearly four years ago, and it was long due for an upgrade. The new Bose QuietComfort 45 improves on the previous generation in just about every way possible, with a promising 24 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, better microphones, and various improvements to the sound quality.

The physical design remains fairly similar to the previous generation, and it has physical controls for power and music. There is also Bluetooth 5.1 with a multipoint connection, and the 3.5mm headphone jack is also still here. According to Bose, a full charge will require 2.5 hours, and a quick 15 minutes top-up will last up to three hours of music playback.

The Bose QC 45 comes with noise cancellation, and there are two modes – Quiet and Aware. The Quiet feature will isolate noises from the surrounding area, while the Aware will amplify ambient noises, so you can be aware of your surroundings and what is happening around you.

Bose QuietComfort 45 3

The QC 45 has an equalizer that that can optimize the volume for elements such as bass. This equalizer ensures that bass, treble, and more remain constant across different volumes, providing a better sounding experience. The sound levels can be tweaked to your liking via the Bose Music application available on both Android and iOS.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 will be available in Black and White color options, both of which will feature a matte texture. The new generation headphones will be sold at $329, €349.95, £319.95. Pre-orders are expected to ship on September 3, which is also the exact date when the QC 45 will hit the stores and be available.

