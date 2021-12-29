Bose QuietComfort 45 and more Bose products are on sale right now!

B&H has a vast selection of deals available right now. You will find products from Apple, Sony, ViewSonic, and more on sale, but we wanted to pay special attention to the latest deals on Bose headphones and speakers. For instance, you can pick up a new pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $279 after receiving a $50 discount on both its Triple Black and White Smoke color variants.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones feature active noise cancelation and Aware Mode that will help you to keep track of everything that happens around you, a Quad Microphone System with Beamforming, Quick Charge that will get you up to three hours of battery life after a 15-minute charge. Since we’re talking battery, you also get up to 24 hours of battery life with a full charge.

Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, or you favor earbuds instead of over-ear headphones. In that case, you should check out the Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling True Wireless In-Ear Headphones that are currently receiving an $80 discount that leaves them up for grabs at $199. These wireless earbuds come in two different color options: Triple Black and Soapstone. They feature 11 levels of noise cancelation, up to six hours of battery life when used by themselves, or get to 18 hours when you have your charging case topped off. You also get transparency mode, sweat and water resistance, and more great features.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling True Wireless In-Ear Headphones Bose True Wireless In-Ear Sport Headphones

Bose True Wireless In-Ear Sport Headphones are also on sale. You can pick up a pair for just $149 after a $30 discount. They don’t feature ANC, but you get 15 hours of battery life and water and sweat resistance. Check out the complete list of Bose products that are currently available right now at B&H, and see if there’s something that catches your fancy.