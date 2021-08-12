You can currently get your hands on a new QuietComfort 35 II wireless Bluetooth headset for just $249 after getting a 17 percent discount that translates to $50 savings on both its Black and White color options. These headphones feature three levels of noise cancellation, a dual-microphone system that will get you crystal clear calls and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable over-ear alternative. In that case, you can also check out the Bose SoundLink Headphones II that are currently selling for $159 after getting a significant 31 percent discount that will get you $70 off both its Black and White color variants. Go halfway and get the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones that are now listed as available for $200 with the same $70 savings. However, you will have to settle for the Rose Gold variant, as the other options in Black and White sell for $220 and $235, respectively, but it’s still better than paying the regular $270 asking price.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are also on sale, and you can get a pair in Blue, Black, or Silver for just $278 after getting a 20 percent discount across the board. These headphones will get you up to 30 hours of non-stop playback, plus noise cancelation and other great features.

    Bose QuietComfort 35 II

    V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

    Sony WH-1000XM4

Now, if you’re more interested in grabbing a gaming headset, we have also found some nice options for you to choose from. First, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is currently getting a $10 discount, which leaves this wireless headset with THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound, 50mm drivers, a detachable mic, and more for $170. If you want a more affordable option, you can get a 50 percent discount on the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless headphones that are now available for just $80. Or get the Razer Kraken Gaming wired headset for $60 with $20 savings in Black. This last option comes with several color options to choose from, and savings will vary depending on the model you choose.

If you’re more into Logitech, you can also get the new Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset that’s currently getting a $10 discount, meaning that you can get one for $120. Spend two extra dollars, and get your hands on the Logitech G935 Wireless that’s now getting a $48 discount, which means you can grab one for $122.

    Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless

    Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless

    Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

