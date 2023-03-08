We have great options for anyone who needs to pick up a new pair of headphones, as the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are currently available for $329. These fabulous over-ear headphones are the best Bose offers. They deliver excellent sound, a built-in microphone for clear calls, eleven levels of active noise canceling, full and balanced sound at any volume level. You also get an eye-catching design, and a comfortable fit, so you can use them for hours, which is great considering you get up to 20 hours of non-stop music with a single charge.

Unfortunately, there’s a small bump on the road with this deal, as you must pick up the Black version to take advantage of this deal, as the Silver Luxe variation is still going for $379. However, you can also opt for the Bose QuietComfort 45, which are more affordable, selling for just $279 after receiving a 15 percent discount. They arrive with noise canceling and an Aware Mode to let you listen to what goes around you, four more hours of battery life, and Hi-Fi audio, but the best part is that this offer is available on any of its four color variants.

There are other great options on sale, with even better savings. For instance, we have the TREBLAB Z2 getting an insane 42 percent discount, leaving them up for grabs at $70. These headphones are an excellent option for those who love working out. They will deliver active noise canceling, up to 35 hours of battery life, and they come in a convenient carrying bag that will keep them protected. And if you want to spend a bit more, you can also check out the TREBLAB Z7 PRO, which will get you ten more hours of battery life, ANC, Qualcomm's aptX technology, stereo sound, and more than $30 savings.

Suppose you want an even more affordable option. In that case, you can score $7 savings on the OneOdio A10 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, meaning you can pick up a pair for $72. These will deliver 45 hours of non-stop playback and high-res audio, and the best part is that you can enjoy them wired or wireless, making them an excellent option for any circumstance. Plus, they look great. And if you’re in the UK, you can get them for just £60 after scoring a 15 percent discount, so check them out.