We keep on finding some great deals over at Amazonl.com. The latest discounts are being applied to several headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and more, where we find the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 getting a $50 discount, meaning you can get a pair for $329. If that seems a bit too much for you, you can also choose to go for the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, which are getting the same $50 discount, leaving them up for grabs at just $249. The Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II are getting a $70 discount so that you can grab one for $159. There’s a more affordable option; the Bose SoundSport are getting a $30 discount, which leaves them available for just $99.

If you’re not a Bose fan, you can also go for the Sony WH-1000XM4 with noise canceling and Alexa Voice Control for $278 on any of its three different color options after seeing a $71.99 discount. The Razer Opus Active Noise Cancelling ANC Wireless Headphones are getting a small $9.91 discount, but it helps to get them for just under $130. If you’re an Apple fan, you can also consider getting a pair of Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earbuds, which are still on sale for $80 with $69.96 savings, or go for the Apple AirPods Pro, which are currently getting a $52 discount, meaning that you can get a pair for $197.

Finally, we head over to Bluetooth speaker territory, where the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable and Long-Lasting Bluetooth 360 Speaker is getting a $50 discount, meaning you can get one for $249. The regular Bose SoundLink Revolve is also on sale. You can get yours for $179 after a $20 discount. The JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker is getting a $29 discount, leaving it up for grabs at just under $120. If you’re looking for a smart speaker, you can currently get a gen-3 Amazon Echo Dot for $25, which translates to $150 savings, or get one for $5 with 1-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.