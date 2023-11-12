Everybody loves music. The genres might be different from person to person, but we can all agree that there’s a perfect beat for working, relaxing, or going out to a party. Either way, there’s an excellent way to enjoy your favorite tunes anywhere you go without disturbing any of the people around you, and that’s with a new pair of wireless headphones, which is why we suggest you check out the Bose Headphones 700, as they’re now available for just $259 thanks to the latest savings at Amazon.com.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 $259 $379 Save $120 The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are some of the best wireless headphones on the market. They include eleven levels of active noise canceling to hear your favorite tunes without distractions, 20-hour battery life, and other great features. $259 at Amazon

We have excellent news for those looking to get their hands on a new pair of headphones, as the Bose Headphones 700 are currently selling for just $259, thanks to a very compelling 32 percent discount. These wireless headphones with outstanding noise-canceling features normally sell for $379, which means you get to score $120 in instant savings, and the best part is this deal is applied to both the Silver Luxe and Black color options.

The Bose Headphones 700 will deliver crisp, clear sound with deep, full bass and amazingly clear audio for calls. Plus, their design is so comfortable you can wear them throughout the day without a problem and don’t worry about running out of juice, as you will get up to 20 hours of battery life.

If you’re not a fan of over-ear headphones, you can also consider checking out the Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones, which now sell for just $128, thanks to a 36 percent discount. These normally cost $200, which means more than $70 for those interested in purchasing a pair. And if you want to get a better, higher-end pair of earbuds, you can check out the Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless Earbuds, now going for $225 thanks to a $25 discount.