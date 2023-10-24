We’re wrapping up today’s best deals selection with one of my favorite headphones on the market, as the Bose Headphones 700 are now receiving a very compelling 21 percent discount. These powerful wireless headphones normally sell for $379, which means you can pick up a pair and score $80 in instant savings.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 $299 $379 Save $80 The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are some of the best wireless headphones on the market. They include eleven levels of active noise canceling to hear your favorite tunes without distractions, 20-hour battery life, and other great features. $299 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest offers will give you the perfect tools to help you enjoy your favorite tunes to the fullest, as there are tons of outstanding wireless headphones on sale. One of the options that stands out is Bose’s Headphones 700, which are now available for just $299 thanks to the latest discount. This will get you a new pair of wireless headphones with some of the best noise canceling you can get. It’s also great with calls, and it features Alexa voice control, so you can make the most out of them. The best part is that this deal is available on both color options, meaning that you can pick up a pair in Silver Lux or go for the more traditional Black variant.

Another excellent option comes from Sony, as the company’s best and latest pair of wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM5, are currently receiving an 18 percent discount, leaving them up for grabs at $330, which means you get to score $70 savings. However, this deal is only applicable to the Midnight Blue model, meaning that going for the Silver or Black variants will still have you paying top dollar.

Other great alternatives come with the Shure AONIC 40, now selling for $199 thanks to a 20 percent discount that translates to $50 off, or get your hands on the TREBLAB Z7 PRO for just $160 and save $20 on your purchase.