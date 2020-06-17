Bose is the latest company to pin its hopes on AR tech. The company is shutting down its ambitious Bose AR program. Protocol reports that key Bose AR employees have left the company. Moreover, partners have been informed that their apps will stop working in the coming weeks.

“Bose AR didn’t become what we envisioned,” a Bose spokesperson told Protocol. “It’s not the first time our technology couldn’t be commercialized the way we planned, but components of it will be used to help Bose owners in a different way. We’re good with that. Because our research is for them, not us.”

However, the development doesn’t come as a surprise. Senior VP and AR advocate John Gordon left in summer 2019. The company shut down its public-facing AR developer kit in April and AR references too were taken off the Bose site around then.