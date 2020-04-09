Gaming and content streaming traffic are at an all-time high, primarily because these activities provide some much-needed distraction while you are stuck at home. Doing its bit to ease the pain of social distancing, YouTube is offering a tonne of YouTube Originals content without a premium account.
You no longer need a YouTube Premium subscription to watch shows like F2 Finding Football, Escape the Night, and Re:Set among others. Here’s the complete list of all the YouTube Originals that are now free to stream for all users:
- Escape the Night (Season 1, 2, 3, and 4)
- F2 Finding Football
- Foursome (Season 1 and 2)
- IDOLiSH7 Vibrato
- Impulse (Season 1 and 2)
- Matpat’s Game Lab
- Me and My Grandma
- Overthinking with Kat & June
- Re:Set
- Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television (Season 1 and 2)
- Step Up: High Water (Season 1 and 2)
- The Fake Show
- The Sidemen Show
More YouTube Originals such as We Are Savvy, Hyperlinked, and Kings of Atlantis will also be moved in front of the paywall soon. Keep a tab on the updated list here.