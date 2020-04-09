Gaming and content streaming traffic are at an all-time high, primarily because these activities provide some much-needed distraction while you are stuck at home. Doing its bit to ease the pain of social distancing, YouTube is offering a tonne of YouTube Originals content without a premium account.

You no longer need a YouTube Premium subscription to watch shows like F2 Finding Football, Escape the Night, and Re:Set among others. Here’s the complete list of all the YouTube Originals that are now free to stream for all users:

Escape the Night (Season 1, 2, 3, and 4)

F2 Finding Football

Foursome (Season 1 and 2)

IDOLiSH7 Vibrato

Impulse (Season 1 and 2)

Matpat’s Game Lab

Me and My Grandma

Overthinking with Kat & June

Re:Set

Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television (Season 1 and 2)

Step Up: High Water (Season 1 and 2)

The Fake Show

The Sidemen Show

More YouTube Originals such as We Are Savvy, Hyperlinked, and Kings of Atlantis will also be moved in front of the paywall soon. Keep a tab on the updated list here.