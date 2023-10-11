Amazon Prime Big Deals Day has brought us some fantastic deals on smartphones, tablets, and gaming laptops. If you recently bought a new laptop or a new desktop and were looking for a way to upgrade your setup, you're in luck as the latest deals from Plugable and Cherry bring you some great offers on some of the best keyboards, microphones, mice, USB docks, and more.

Cherry Cherry makes some of the best accessories for laptops and desktops. Check out all the deals using the link given below! Cherry Deals at Amazon

Plugable If you're looking for some new chargers and/or USB docks for your desktop setup, Plugable is your go-to destination! Plugable Deals at Amazon

Starting with Cherry, the company has a number of keyboards and mice on sale. Its highly-acclaimed MX 10.0N RGB Mechanical Keyboard is on sale right now, available for just $114 — that is a massive 30 percent discount over its $160 original price. If you're looking for a new mouse, the company is currently offering its MW 8C Advanced Wireless Designer Mouse for 36 percent discount. Finally, if you're interested in Podcasting, or are looking for a microphone for your work calls, Cherry is currently offering the UM 9.0 RGB PRO mic for 20 percent off.

On the other hand, if you want a new dock for your desktop setup, Plugable is currently offering its USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station, that is compatible with both Mac and Windows, for a 50 percent discount, bringing down its price to just $80. If, however, you want a complete setup with multiple ports and card slots, you should consider getting the 14-in-1 USB-C and Thunderbolt Dock, that is currently available for around 33 percent discount, bringing down its price to $160 from $250.

