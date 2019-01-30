Android

Boost Mobile and Sprint have all-new LG Tribute Empire for $10 through March 4

Contents
Overview
Processor

MediaTek MT6750
Octa-core (4x1.5GHz + 4x1GHz Cortex-A53)
ARM Mali-T860 MP2 GPU

Screen Size

5 inches LCD
720 x 1280 (~291 ppi)

Memory

2GB RAM

Storage

16GB storage + microSD up to 32GB

Camera/s

Rear: 8MP
Front: 5MP

Battery

2,500mAh removable battery

Release Date

January 29th, 2019

Weight

140 grams

Operating System

Android 8.1 Oreo

A new LG budget Android phone is coming online to Sprint and its prepaid MVNO Boost Mobile. There’s a catch, but it’s a good one for those who need a cheap phone fast.

From now until March 4 (or when supplies run out), the Tribute Empire will cost just $9.99 plus tax for Boost switchers who bring their numbers over, down from its suggested retail price of $59.99.

Specs are led with a MediaTek processor. Others include Bluetooth 4.2, micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A rarity in most smartphones of 2019, the Tribute Empire has a replaceable battery.

Perhaps a burner phone for a burner SIM? What do you think?

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Sprint
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
announcement, Boost Mobile, carriers, Deals, discounts, LG, News, Prepaid, Pricing, Sprint, Tribute Empire, US
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.