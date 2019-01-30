Boost Mobile and Sprint have all-new LG Tribute Empire for $10 through March 4

A new LG budget Android phone is coming online to Sprint and its prepaid MVNO Boost Mobile. There’s a catch, but it’s a good one for those who need a cheap phone fast.

From now until March 4 (or when supplies run out), the Tribute Empire will cost just $9.99 plus tax for Boost switchers who bring their numbers over, down from its suggested retail price of $59.99.

Specs are led with a MediaTek processor. Others include Bluetooth 4.2, micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A rarity in most smartphones of 2019, the Tribute Empire has a replaceable battery.

Perhaps a burner phone for a burner SIM? What do you think?