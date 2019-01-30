Boost Mobile and Sprint have all-new LG Tribute Empire for $10 through March 4
MediaTek MT6750
Octa-core (4x1.5GHz + 4x1GHz Cortex-A53)
ARM Mali-T860 MP2 GPU
5 inches LCD
720 x 1280 (~291 ppi)
2GB RAM
16GB storage + microSD up to 32GB
Rear: 8MP
Front: 5MP
2,500mAh removable battery
January 29th, 2019
140 grams
Android 8.1 Oreo
A new LG budget Android phone is coming online to Sprint and its prepaid MVNO Boost Mobile. There’s a catch, but it’s a good one for those who need a cheap phone fast.
From now until March 4 (or when supplies run out), the Tribute Empire will cost just $9.99 plus tax for Boost switchers who bring their numbers over, down from its suggested retail price of $59.99.
Specs are led with a MediaTek processor. Others include Bluetooth 4.2, micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A rarity in most smartphones of 2019, the Tribute Empire has a replaceable battery.
Perhaps a burner phone for a burner SIM? What do you think?