Promotions, promotions, boy, is Sprint full of them today.

In addition to taking $120 off the HTC 10, its prepaid brand Boost Mobile has juiced up its multi-line plans with 10GB of high-speed data per line. In addition to the $5 per month Auto Re-Boost discount that starts from the second billing cycle, here’s how pricing breaks down:

[table]

,2 Lines,3 Lines,4 Lines,5 Lines

Monthly price,$65,$90,$115,$145

[/table]

The promo runs until July 6.

At the same time, if you enroll into Sprint’s Better Choice XXL plan, you’ll also get a free 12-month Amazon Prime subscription. The plan features unlimited talk and text and 40GB of shareable data for $100 per month. The deal comes after the carrier introduced monthly Amazon Prime subscriptions into its own-billed services.

Free two-day shipping, Jeremy Clarkson and a whole bunch of data may be appealing, perhaps even in spite of how Sprint’s network works in your neighborhood. But just how much of a value compromise you’d be willing to make?

Source: Sprint (1, 2)
Via: Android Central (1, 2)




