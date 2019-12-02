Your most productive moments don’t have to be limited to just the office. Boost efficiency anywhere with the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor. There’s nothing like an additional screen to amp up your work productivity.

Unlike most monitors that are expensive and difficult to transport, the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor is the most travel-friendly monitor on the market. With a 12.5 inch screen, this monitor helps boost productivity by up to 50%. You’ll always enjoy sharp graphics on the 1080p screen. When you’re ready to leave, simply slide this portable monitor into your backpack.

The Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor raised over $1 million in funding on IndieGoGo. Check out what the hype is all about. Use code CMSAVE20 for 20% off the original price. That brings your total down to $199.2.

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor – $199.20

See Deal

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!