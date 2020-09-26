Coolpad Legacy Brisa
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Boost Mobile recently announced the new Coolpad Legacy Brisa is the latest addition to its portfolio of devices. It features a sleek design, supports HDR audio and will be available free for customers who switch to Boost Mobile, and for $79.99 to new customers at any authorized Boost Mobile retail store.

The Coolpad Legacy Brisa comes equipped with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and sports a 16MP + 5MP dual rear camera setup. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter.

Coolpad Legacy Brisa

Boost Mobile recently launched its new “$hrink-It!” plan, which starts at $45 per month for 15 GB and includes unlimited talk and text. $hrink-It! reduces customers’ monthly rates by $5 after three on-time payments, and by an additional $5 after six total on-time payments. In addition to $hrink-It! and other popular Boost plans, the company also recently launched “5 under $50” affordable prepaid wireless plans starting at $10 per month, including unlimited talk and text.

Coolpad Legacy Brisa

Boost Mobile service plans include mobile hotspot and 99% nationwide coverage with voice roaming. New Boost Mobile customers with a compatible device will activate on the new T-Mobile network, where they will receive a stronger signal, faster speeds and more coverage.

You May Also Like
Apple fixes iOS 14 bug that reset default app preferences after a reboot
The iOS 14.0.1 update addresses a bug that reverted back the default email and browser setting every time your iPhone rebooted.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: MAJOR Camera Improvements! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the camera in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, AirPods Studio leaks, and more.
Infographic reveals everything about the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Check out the latest leak that reveals everything you want to know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G