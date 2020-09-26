Boost Mobile recently announced the new Coolpad Legacy Brisa is the latest addition to its portfolio of devices. It features a sleek design, supports HDR audio and will be available free for customers who switch to Boost Mobile, and for $79.99 to new customers at any authorized Boost Mobile retail store.

The Coolpad Legacy Brisa comes equipped with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and sports a 16MP + 5MP dual rear camera setup. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter.

Boost Mobile recently launched its new “$hrink-It!” plan, which starts at $45 per month for 15 GB and includes unlimited talk and text. $hrink-It! reduces customers’ monthly rates by $5 after three on-time payments, and by an additional $5 after six total on-time payments. In addition to $hrink-It! and other popular Boost plans, the company also recently launched “5 under $50” affordable prepaid wireless plans starting at $10 per month, including unlimited talk and text.

Boost Mobile service plans include mobile hotspot and 99% nationwide coverage with voice roaming. New Boost Mobile customers with a compatible device will activate on the new T-Mobile network, where they will receive a stronger signal, faster speeds and more coverage.