Android

Boost Mobile picks up Galaxy A6

Contents

The first mid-range Samsung smartphone with an Infinity Display made it to the shores of the States last month. The $349.99 device feels pretty affordable with a two-year payment plan, but if prepaid wireless customers want to get with the Galaxy A6, they’ll have to pay upfront.

Sprint-owned Boost Mobile has picked up the phone at the recommended price. It’s a worthy purchase for those who can afford it: the Super AMOLED display, 16-megapixel main rear and selfie cameras (with an extra, smaller camera in the back) and 32GB of storage with room for a 400GB microSD card.

Boost is giving online customers a 20 percent off promo code, “DISCOVER2018” for all Android phones, so that’s a $70 cut for those who want to take advantage.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Boost Mobile
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
availability, Boost Mobile, carriers, Deals, discounts, Galaxy A6, News, Prepaid, Pricing, Samsung, Specs, Sprint, US
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.