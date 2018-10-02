Boost Mobile picks up Galaxy A6

The first mid-range Samsung smartphone with an Infinity Display made it to the shores of the States last month. The $349.99 device feels pretty affordable with a two-year payment plan, but if prepaid wireless customers want to get with the Galaxy A6, they’ll have to pay upfront.

Sprint-owned Boost Mobile has picked up the phone at the recommended price. It’s a worthy purchase for those who can afford it: the Super AMOLED display, 16-megapixel main rear and selfie cameras (with an extra, smaller camera in the back) and 32GB of storage with room for a 400GB microSD card.

Boost is giving online customers a 20 percent off promo code, “DISCOVER2018” for all Android phones, so that’s a $70 cut for those who want to take advantage.