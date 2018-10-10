Wireless earphones that transmit sound through bone — 20% off

Sound is made up of vibrations that move through air until eventually making their way into your ear, which then become converted to electrical impulses. Unlike other headphones that sit inside your ear, the True Wireless Bone Conduction Earphones takes advantage of the fact that your bones can conduct vibrations just as well as air.

Combining bone-conduction technology with Bluetooth 4.2 technology, the True Wireless Bone Conduction Earphones are more comfortable than other headphones on the market. They are super lightweight and ergonomic. Plus, you’ll never have to stick them in your ear.

Delivering elite sound quality, the True Wireless Bone Conduction Earphones are a steal for just $39.99. That’s 20% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin