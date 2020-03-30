If you’ve worked in an office at any point during the past three decades, chances are you’re at least somewhat familiar with Microsoft Excel—the world’s most popular number-crunching platform that can be found at the heart of businesses ranging from small startups to international conglomerates.

But you’ve likely only scratched the surface of what this incredibly powerful program can do, and if you want to be competitive in virtually any industry you’ll need to know how to do more than simply create a basic spreadsheet.

With 10 courses and over 40 hours of training, the best-selling 2020 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle will teach you about everything from the absolute basics of Excel to its most advanced tricks and tools, and the entire bundle is currently available for over 95% off at just $15 when you enter the coupon code 70LEARN at checkout.

With the coronavirus outbreak forcing hundreds of thousands of people to stay home, there’s never been a better time to transform yourself from an Excel novice into a full-fledged pro, and this extensive training will do just that—through over 700 lessons that focus on basic command structures, algorithms, spreadsheets, data analysis methods, macros, and much more.

There’s also instruction that focuses on a wide range of tools and commands that will help you streamline your workflow and save countless hours in the office, with topics ranging from Microsoft VBA to DAX and beyond.

Get the skills you need in order to take advantage of everything that Microsoft Excel has to offer with the 2020 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle for just $15—over 95% off its usual price when you enter the coupon code 70LEARN at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.