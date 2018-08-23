BOGO deals from AT&T on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

If you are pleased with your AT&T service or if you’re planning on switching networks to AT&T, we have good news for you. For the time being you can buy a new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and receive another Note 9 with 128GB free, or a Galaxy S9/S9 Plus.

As we all know BOGO deals aren’t as straightforward as we’d wish, so here are the conditions. You must sign up at least one newline with AT&T and must buy on AT&T’s programs AT&T Next (paying $33.34/month during 30 months) or AT&T Next Every Year ($41.67/month for 24 months). The free Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be yours through a discount that will be applied as monthly credits within three bills with up to $1000 in total. This discount can be applied towards the 128GB version if you want it completely free, or the 512GB but you will have to pay the difference. It’s only valid with lines on a minimum of $65/ month postpaid plans.

Yeah, that was way more complicated than what we’d expect. But wait, there’s more. If you’re an AT&T client, you can add a line to your current account. You can also cancel service early, but the remaining balance on the phone is something you’re going to have to pay on the spot and the Activation or upgrade fee includes an extra $30 per line. There, now you can have your free Samsung Galaxy Note 9.