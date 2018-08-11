A Korean ET News report, cited by DigiTimes, claims that China’s BOE Technology will start trial production of micro-OLED displays in early 2019. The trial production will take place at Kunming BOE Display Technology. This is a joint venture between BOE Technology and the government of Kunming Province in China.

The specific micro-OLED panels that will be tried are destined for AR/VR applications. BOE has reportedly already started purchasing everything necessary for the production. This includes “sputters, CVD (chemical vapor deposition), AOI (automated optical inspection) and ALD (atomic layer deposition) equipment“, claims the report.

Shipping one million units per year seems to be the plan. It could be achievable with support from China’s Olighteck Optoelectronic and US-based Kopin. The report also claims that the sizes for the micro-OLED panels will vary from 0.5- to 0.8-inches.

Image credit: MicroOLED.net