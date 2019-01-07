Android

BOE foldable display demoed, can be folded 100,000 times

Whether you have already heard of BOE or not is irrelevant. BOE is a major player in the display manufacturing game, and they’re from China. You might have heard of them during our Huawei coverage, as the Chinese phone-maker is rumored to use BOE panels in the upcoming foldable Huawei smartphones. Now, thanks to this report, you’ll understand why.

Sparrownews reports about this foldable tablet display. It’s a 7.56-inch 2048×1536 flexible display that’s 0.66 mm thin which can be folded in two, perfect for the foldable smartphone form factor. It’s a prototype that will, probably, at one point, be used by one OEM or another for a future foldable smartphone that outfolds into a tablet.

The report claims that BOE is capable of manufacturing foldable displays with “the world’s smallest dynamic bending”, at a radius of only 1mm. These displays can reportedly be bent more than 100,000 times. Foldable smartphones are right around the corner. Are you and your wallet prepared?

