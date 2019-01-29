BOE to dominate China’s smartphone panel manufacturing sector

China’s BOE is taking flexible AMOLED panels and their production seriously. With construction of its third production facility underway, the Chinese display-maker is aiming to dethrone Samsung Display when it comes to flexible AMOLED panels. It already managed to beat LG Display, thanks to its yield rates, by becoming the largest supplier of flexible AMOLED panels for Huawei and its new Mate 20 Pro series.

A recent DigiTimes report, based on analysis from DigiTimes Research, predicts that BOE will dominate the China smartphone panel sector. BOE has reportedly stopped all forward movement and investments in LTPS TFT LCD technology, and, instead, is focusing solely on these specific AMOLED panels.

While it may lose some of its LCD orders and clients to other Chinese competitors like Visionox, Everdisplay Technology and China Star Optoelectronics Technology, BOE wants to establish itself as a market leader in flexible AMOLED panels.