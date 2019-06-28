When it comes to in-display fingerprint scanners, whether ultrasonic or optical, we associate them with OLED panels, because that’s what the technology imposed as limitations so far. However, BOE vice-president Liu Xiaodong, talking at the Display Summit, part of MWC Shanghai 2019, disclosed that his company developed a technology that allows biometrics on LCD panels as well.

The Chinese display-maker will start mass producing LCD displays with in-display fingerprint scanners by the end of 2019. They will be aimed at mid-to-low-end smartphones. DigiTimes reports that out of all 1.456 billion smartphones shipped worldwide in 2018, 85 percent were equipped with LCD displays.

Offering an in-display fingerprint scanning solution for the cheaper screens will enable manufacturers to offer these features on phones in the budget segment. Additionally, the demand for full-screen smartphones is on the rise, and so is the penetration. In 2019, the demand is estimated at 1.26 billion units, going up to 1.46 billion units in 2020.