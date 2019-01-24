BOE aims to dethrone Samsung Display in AMOLED panels

A recent report citing unnamed industry sources claims that China’s BOE Technology could dethrone Samsung Display by the end of this year. The Korean company, according to the report, could very well lose its leadership position when it comes to flexible AMOLED displays to BOE. The Chinese display maker is improving its yield rates and thanks to government subsidies, it continues ramping its capacity.

We’ve heard about the investments and BOE’s third production plant with a capacity of 48,000 layers per month. The report cites data compiled by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) that reveals that BOE’s production costs are also improving.

BOE’s unit production cost for a 6.39-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel is at $80, while Samsung Display’s sits at $60. It is expected that these costs will even out during the first quarter of the year, with BOE’s production costs becoming lower than Samsung’s by the end of 2019.

BOE’s first 6G production line for AMOLED panels kicked off in 2017 and it supplied small volumes to Huawei for the Mate 10. “In the third quarter of 2018, BOE managed to outrace LG Display to become the largest supplier of AMOLED panels to Huawei for its new Mate 20 Pro smartphone“, the report specifies.