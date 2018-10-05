China’s BOE courts Samsung to become its OLED panel supplier

China’s largest display manufacturer, BOE, is courting Samsung Electronics. BOE wants to supply OLED displays to Samsung Electronics, hence directly competing with Samsung Display and LG Display. The information was revealed by industry sources cited ET News and reported by Korea’s The Investor.

“BOE is seeking to supply the panels for Samsung’s Galaxy Watch. It is currently working on the samples“, goes the report. Apparently, BOE has already supplied displays to Samsung Electronics, granted, those were LCD panels not OLED ones. By courting Samsung Electronics, BOE wants to supply the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer with its OLED panels. The Chinese display-maker already has plans to supply OLED panels to the world’s second largest smartphone maker as well: Huawei.

According to the report, Samsung is manufacturing between 300,000 and 1 million units of its smartwatch per month. If BOE could land this deal it would find itself in a very good position as a supplier.