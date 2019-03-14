China’s BOE to supply Apple with OLED panels for its iPhones?

The fact that China’s BOE Technologies wants to dethrone Korea’s Samsung for OLED panel domination has been known since the beginning of the year. After finalizing the construction of its second production line, BOE started building its third. The Chinese display manufacturer is also the main supplier on screens for Huawei’s flagship smartphones, and now a recent report suggests BOE is courting Apple.

Apple is currently using Samsung OLED panels and is installing a separate TSP (touch screen panel) on top. Samsung also offers OLED panels with integrated TSP inside, but Apple has been vacillating about using them, reports claim. Such a panel with a TSP inside would allow for thinner smartphones. The report suggests that “it is highly likely for Apple to receive touch-integrated panels from BOE since working with multiple parts suppliers is a norm for the company“.