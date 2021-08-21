BLUETTI has updated and upgraded its product line with four new products back in June. It added the all-new AC200 MAX, and AC300, and the new battery modules, the 2,048Wh B230 and 3,072Wh B300. The new AC200 MAX and B230 battery modules are now available to order, and the AC300 and B300 will be available from September 15.

AC200 MAX & B230

The all-new AC200 MAX is an all-around upgrade of the AC200P. The MAX can now connect up to two B230’s or B300 battery modules, both of which combined can boost the total capacity to 8,192Wh. It now also supports 900 Watts of solar input, a 28% increase over its predecessor. Aimed at RV users and enthusiasts, the new AC200 MAX also has 30A NEMA TT-30 outlets built in.

Additionally, the AC200 MAX supports Bluetooth connection and can be controlled wirelessly with the new BLUETTI smartphone app available on both iOS and Android.

During the BLUETTI Power Week, the AC200 MAX and B230 are $500 OFF!

AC300 & B300

The new AC300 is entirely modular, with the main unit housing the 3,000 Watt pure sine wave inverter. Each AC300 needs to be paired with at least one 3,272Wh B300 battery but can accept up to 4 battery modules. That’s a massive 12,228Wh of capacity! The complete system now weighs 340lbs (155kg), which explains why the whole system was designed with modularity in mind in the first place.

The groundbreaking power doesn’t end there. The Fusion Box Pro allows you to pair two AC300’s together, boosting the entire system up to 240V, or 6,000W. You can connect a total of 8x B300 battery modules to your entire system. A fully stacked system will grant you 24,576Wh of capacity, which is enough energy to power your home for nearly an entire week! Last but not least, the AC300 is able to support 2,400W solar input, while the fully stacked version allows for 10,400W.

BLUETTI is said to release the 3,000W beasts on September 15.

B230 and B300 Battery Modules

BLUETTI is also proud to announce the latest and “industry-first” innovation, the modular power products that are the B230 and B300. Both of them can be charged and discharged as a standalone power module, and both feature various DC outlets, including a 100W USB-C, 12/V10A car output, and some USB-A ports.

Additionally, both battery modules can soak up 500W of AC power via an AC to DC adapter. The B300 even has its 200W (MPPT-ready) solar inlet just in case you find your power storage running low the next time you and your friends are out camping off-grid.

The Enhancer (D050S)

BLUETTI is also introducing a small yet might game-changing component, the Enhancer D050S. Just as the name implies, the BLUETTI DC charging Enhancer is an enhancement tool for the DC inlets on the BLUETTI units. It has a built-in MPPT charger controller with voltage regulator circuits. It allows this little magic box to juice up your current BLUETTI products in a variety of additional charging ways.

With the help of the new DC Enhancer, you can now increase the overall capacity of previous BLUETTI models like the EB150 and EB240 by connecting the latest BLUETTI battery modules or lead-acid batteries. Alternatively, you can charge it via the 12/24V cigarette lighter port in your car.

Those who already own either the AC200P or EP500 may be thinking, “my solar generator can already support car charging or battery charging on its own. What could this magic box do for me?” Well, how does an extra 500W of solar charging capability sound?

The DC Enhancer can boost the solar charging rate of your AC200P up to 1,200W. This means that you can effectively charge up the 1,700Wh/2,000Wh unit in 2-2.5 hours with prime outdoor sunshine.

For existing BLUETTI product owners

If you are already a product owner of AC200P or AC200, and want to get BLUETTI’s latest battery module, BLUETTI will away this cable for free.

Older BLUETTI models can accommodate extra battery capacity with the help of the new BLUETTI DC Enhancer. However, for some of the special models, supporting more than one extra module is no problem at all. For example, the AC200P or AC200 can take one battery module via its solar input port with a converter cable.

However, the new DC Enhancer can now add an extra battery module to the 500W AC inlet. Doing this will add a total of 6,144Wh (two B300’s) additional capacity to your current BLUETTI unit.

