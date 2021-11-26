BLUETTI is offering some mind-blowing Black Friday deals on solar technology and portable power stations

Save hundreds of dollars on some of the latest solar generator technology deals out there.

Solar generators can be costly when you add up all of the power stations and batteries required to run a home, or an RV off the grid, but Bluetti has some fantastic Black Friday deals that can save you hundreds, if not, thousands of dollars, or even more, depending on how much power you need.

This Black Friday, Bluetti is offering the biggest discounts on the entire product lineup they have ever offered. There are three main deals available, but there are discounts on the entire Bluetti lineup. There are deals on solar generators, power stations, and so much more!

For homeowners looking for unlimited power

The BLUETTI AC300 and B300 are modular power systems, and some of the most popular products on the market. Each AC300 can accept up to four external B300 battery packs, which can bring the total capacity to a whopping 12,288 Wh.

BLUETTI AC300 & B300 Portable Power Station Save up to $4,000 with the bundles. The AC300 & B300 have an MSRP of $3,698, and you can get it from $2,999 during this Black Friday.

One of the most important reasons why the modular generator is so popular and beneficial to most users is due to its portable form factor. Carrying and transporting such big, bulky, and heavy power stations were a tedious tasks, and it was impossible for many without any additional help. The power stations from Bluetti offer the innovation many have been waiting for, and transporting the new modular batteries is easier than ever, and nearly everyone can do it with ease.

The B300 battery modules use top-of-the-range LFP (Lithium Ferroposhate) cells, making up 3,500-plus life cycles. To put it simply, the B300 battery module is one of the longest-lasting solar generators on the market today, period.

Furthermore, the AC300 can also be charged with both AC and solar simultaniusly while being connected to two B300 battery modules. That’s not all, the BLUETTI AC300 also allows for the connection of the new BLUETTI Fusion Box Pro, which will double the voltage, power, and capacity up to 6,000 W, 240V, and 24,576 Wh.

To prepare for unexpected power outages

BLUETTI AC200MAX & B230 Portable Power Station Save up to $2,600 with the bundles. The AC200 MAX & B2300 have an MSRP of $2,099, and you can get it from $1,899 during this Black Friday.

The BLUETTI AC200 MAX is the all-round upgraded version of Bluetti’s long-loved classic model, the AC200. The new AC200 MAX is powered by a 2,048 Wh LFP battery, and it can also take up to two external batteries including the B230 or B300, adding up to 6,144 Wh with two B230’s, or 8,192 with two B300’s. The AC200 MAX can also be charged quickly up to 80% with direct sunshine in around 2 hours.

When you want to get away on a camping trip

Portable solar panels and portable battery power stations are one of the best and most reliable ways to charge your devices when wall outlets are far out of reach.

BLUETTI PV120 and PV200 Portable Solar Panels Save up to 20% with the bundles during this Black Friday.

The BLUETTI PV120 and PV200 are foldable solar panels specifically designed for campers, van dwellers, and small and medium-size off-grid solar systems. The PV120 and PV200 solar panels are made with monocrystalline solar cells that are arguable the most effective solar cells available on the commercial market today.

This is largely due to their ability to produce a tremendous among of clean power, even when it’s cloudy and there isn’t much sunlight during the day. With the new greatly improved shading performance, both the PV120 and PV200 will perform efficiently, and they won’t lose much efficiency when part of the solar cells are blocked by any shadows, trees, or other sun blockers.

Even more Black Friday deals from BLUETTI

BLUETTI also has a lot more deals and offers available on many other products, such as solar panels, power stations, and other battery modules on their website. You can check out all of the special Black Friday deals from Bluetti at bluettipower.com

Product MSRP Black Friday Deal How much you save AC200P $1,799 $1,599 $200 EB150 $1,099 $899 $200 EB240 $1,599 $1,299 $300 EB55 $499 $449 $50 EB70 $599 $529 $100 AC50S-BLUE $429 $359 $90 AC50S-Orange $429 $359 $110

