BLUETTI is offering up to 30% off this Christmas on its Solar Panels, Generators and more

Bluetti is offering up to 30% off during the holidays, and you can save thousands of dollars

If you missed Bluetti’s amazing Black Friday sale last month, you’ll be glad to know that the company is running one last promotion this year for its popular solar generators, solar panels, and battery packs. Bluetti is offering up to 30% off during the holidays, and you can save thousands of dollars. Here’s a collection of some of the most popular products on sale right now.

Most popular deal for this Xmas: AC300 and B300 Modular Power Stations

The best and most popular power station from Bluetti is the AC300. The AC300 is an absolute beast, and it can connect up a B300 external battery pack to extend the size even more. It’s the flagship product, and it has a compact design with a 3,000 Watt inverter under the hood. The AC300 doesn’t have any battery built-in, which significantly reduces the weight, and makes it easier to move around. Each AC300 can connect up to four external B300 battery packs, bringing the total capacity to 12,288 Wh. The modular design makes it possible for one person to move it around one-by-one, and it’s perfect to use both indoors and outdoors with multiple battery modules.

The B300 battery module uses LFP (Lithium Ferro Phosphate) cells that offer up to 3,500 life cycles. In other words, if you used one cycle per day, the B300 would last over 10 years before the maximum capacity would drop to 80%.

The AC300 can also be charged with both AC and solar power simultaneously at up to 5,400 W, all while its all connected up to two B300 battery modules. The Bluetti AC300 also allows users to connect the Bluetti Fusion Box Pro, which will double the voltage, power, and capacity up to 6,000W, 240V, and 24,576 Wh. That much capacity is enough for an entire family to power all the essentials for days.

A must-have for Vanlifers, RVers and Campers: AC200 MAX and B230

The Bluetti AC200 MAX is the upgraded version of the original, classic AC200 model – which originally launched when on the crowdfunding platform on Indiegogo. Since then, Bluetti upgraded the model and brought some significant changes to the power station.

The new AC200 MAX is powered by a 2,048 Wh LFP battery, and it can take up to two external batteries including the B230 or the B300. The total combined capacity can be as high as 6,144 Wh with 2xB230’s, or 8,192 Wh with 2xB300’s. That’s not all, the new 900W advanced MPPT solar controller can also charge up the AC200 MAX up to 80% in just 2 hours in direct sunlight.

Save more on the EB55, EB70S and more products

While the heavy-duty power stations are excellent and easy to carry around, Bluetti offers even more portable power stations at great prices.

The Bluetti EB55 and EB70S are ultra-portable solar generators that provide power on-the-go. The EB70S is a relatively larger unit, packed with an 800W pure sine wave AC inverter and a 716Wh ultra-durable LiFePO4 battery pack. It’s an enhanced version of the Bluetti EB70, released earlier this year.

The smaller EB55 comes with a 700W inverter under the hood, and it carries a 537Wh LiFePO4 battery pack, offering an even more compact size.

Bluetti is offering the same savings on these products as during Black Friday. You can save $50 on the EB70S during this Christmas, and you can purchase it today for only $549, instead of $599. The EB55 costs only $449 with the $50 coupon that you can apply at checkout.

Other fantastic BLUETTI Christmas Bundles

Spin the Christmas Luck Wheel

Bluetti is feeling festive, and it’s giving buyers a Spin on the Christmas Luck Wheel with every purchase over $1,000 in December. Purchasers will have a 100% chance to win either a free 6-feet big Christmas tree, a free little power station (EB55, AC50S, AC20 or AC10), and more. Buyers are eligible for the spin until December 31st.

We thank BLUETTI for sponsoring this post!