BLUETTI introduces the World’s first Sodium-Ion Solar Generator

Climate change has been breaking news recently as the entire world towards carbon neutrality, which urges the transition from conventional energy systems to renewable ones, such as chemical batteries, and battery-powered machines. Lithium-Ion batteries have taken over the world, and it’s used in nearly all consumer electronics products, cars, and even aviation since their commercialization by Sony Corporation in 1991.

Unfortunately, lithium supply chains and manufacturers are facing tough demands by large businesses, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to meet the continuously rising high demand. Sodium and lithium are close metals in the same group on the periodic table, and they have very similar chemical properties, and there are over one-thousand times more Sodium than mineable lithium materials in Earth’s crust. Sodium-Ion batteries, therefore, seem to be a better and more optimal alternative.

BLUETTI Power Inc. is based in Las Vegas, and it’s the leading world manufacturer of solar energy facilities, including solar generators, photovoltaic panels, and accessories. BLUETTI’s residental power stations such as the AC200P, EP500, and AC300 have stood out on the market with their innovative Sodium-Ion battery technology, and over time, they have become some of the most trusted products from the company.

BLUETTI NA300 and B480

BLUETTI recently announced the world’s first sodium-ion solar generator – the NA300, and the new compatible battery pack, the B480. The new generator and battery pack look similar to their predecessors, the EP500 Pro, and they feature four 20A plugs and one 30A L14-30 output ports driven by the built-in 3,000W pure sine wave inverter.

The NA300 bumps up the EP500 Pro’s incredible 2,400W solar input to 3,000W, and you may even call it as the fastest charging solar generator – since it can be charged from 0 to 80% in just 30 minutes by the 6,000W Swift AC+ PV dual charging.

However, the new NA300 provides a capacity of 3,000Wh, which is less than the 5,100Wh that of the EP500 Pro in the same size due to technical limitations. While that may not be good news, the NA300 supports up to two B480 battery modules (4,800Wh each) for a total capacity of 12,600Wh, and the unit itself can constantly supply enough power for a family for several days, or even a week in case of grid failures or natural disasters. Additionally, the NA300 also offers 240V, 6,000W connection with a Fusion Box and another NA300, IoT. As an added bonus, the NA300 can also be remote-controlled by a dedicated iOS and Android app.

1st Gen. Na Battery vs LiFeP04 Battery

The first-generation Sodium-Ion battery rivals the LiFeP04 battery cells, which are widely used in other BLUETTI products. BLUETTI’s Sodium-Ion batteries can charge in less than 30 minutes from 0 to 80% at room temperatures. That’s not all, the new battery can also operate in low temperatures of -4F° (-20°C). The new Sodium-Ion pack in the NA300 and B480 has more than 85% capacity retention rate. They provide better efficiency by over 80%, making it perfect for powering applications during winter and in extremely low temperatures.

The brand new NA300 will be officially unveiled In Las Vegas at CES 2022. BLUETTI is also expected to take the wraps off several other new products at the event, where it will also demonstrate its state-of-the-art technology and alternatively power solutions towards a sustainable future.

