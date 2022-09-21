BLUETTI is offering huge savings on its latest modular power supplies, and solar generations as the company raises more than $5 million on Indiegogo.

BLUETTI is well-known for its high-quality products, including modular power supplies, excellent solar generators, and highly efficient battery storage systems. The company has recently launched a new crowdfunding initiative on Indiegogo for its latest new product, the AC500. BLUETTI has already raised over $5 million in just two weeks, backed up by more than 1,300 people. The campaign is expected to hit a record high by the end of October 15, 2022.

What does the AC500 provide?

The BLUETTI AC500 is a fully modular power system. The small power generator can output 5,000W with ease. The unique design allows users to expand the capacity to a mind-blowing 18,432Wh (connecting up to six B300S batteries) to meet the demand. The power supply also features a split phase bonding function, which allows two AC500 units to be combined to generate up to 10KW power output when integrated into the home grid. The Home Integration Kit also comes with the AC500.

This summer has been a hot one, one of the hottest ever recorded in history. This took a massive hit on the grid, and some places faced blackouts, or reduced power due to the unprecedented high demand.

The new AC500 modular power system could help power your home and provide endless clean energy, letting you live without worrying about charging your accessories and wasting food in the fridge. The AC500 system can restore power in a fraction of a second, while those who work on the grid could sometimes take hours, days, or weeks.

Foldable Solar Panel PV400

BLUETTI also offers the new PV400 Solar Panel in the campaign, letting users save hundreds of dollars. The new 420W solar panel is BLUETTI’s latest product. It’s made of monocrystalline silicone and coated with ETFE, which can achieve a high cell efficiency of up to 23.4% and 95% light transmittance.

The new foldable design lets users easily pack the solar panels and transport them from one place to another. Converting sunlight to clean energy has never been more simple and more straightforward.

Limited chance

Due to the nature of crowdfunding campaigns, the price of the BLUETTI AC500 is tiered and adjusted over time. There are a limited number of available units, and the earlier an order is placed, the more a user will be able to save.

BLUETTI is offering discounts on Indiegogo ranging from 13% to 40% off, and backers in the US and Japan are also exempt from freight costs, and consumption taxes. If you’ve been wanting to invest in protecting your home and always having reliable, clean energy, this is the best time to save hundreds of dollars and prepare for unexpected blackouts.

BLUETTI Visit BLUETTI's Indiegogo campaign and buy your first power station, or solar panels today!Save hundreds of dollars and claim your free gifts upon reaching the milestones! View at Bluetti

Campaign Goals & Gifts

The BLUETTI AC500 campaign has received tremendous support and reached its $2 million goal in the first seven hours. As a response to the passion, BLUETTI expanded its goals, and decided to offer even more gifts free of charge. Backers will receive the aforementioned gifts for free when a goal is reached.

$6 million : Travel coffee mug

: Travel coffee mug $8 million : BLUETTI T-shirt

: BLUETTI T-shirt $10 million : 1-year extended warranty (4-year in total)

: 1-year extended warranty (4-year in total) $12 million : 2-year extended warranty (5-year in total)

: 2-year extended warranty (5-year in total) As it hits $4 million now, a 100W USB-C Charging Cable is available for every backer.

We thank BLUETTI for sponsoring this post!