BLUETTI is offering up to $400 off on power generators and more this Easter holiday

Easter is right around the corner, and companies are offering many great deals on their products to gift to friends and family. Easter is all about spending time with our friends and loved ones, and gatherings sometimes require extra power, especially if you like to celebrate and relax outside of the busy city.

BLUETTI has been in the power storage industry for over 10 years, and it’s now offering a limited-time Easter sale, starting from April 7, 7 pm PDT, and ending on April 18, 7 pm PDT. The company offers massive discounts on several of its popular and class-leading power storage products.

AC300 & B300

The AC300 is 100-percent modular, and it can be connected with up to four B300 battery packs to reach 12,288 Wh capacity. It contains a 3000W Purse Since AC inverter that can securely run devices requiring more power than others. The BLUETTI Fusion Box Pro can combine two of these units in series and even boost to a massive 24,576 Wh / 6000 W / 24V, covering all household power needs for up to two days.

AC200 MAX

BLUETTI AC200 MAX is the company’s most popular model, and it features 16 outputs that can run multiple devices simultaneously. It packs an upgraded LifePO4 battery, designed to provide 3,500+ life cycles to 80-percent of the original capacity. It can recharge in seven ways, the maximum 1,400W input rate, allowing it to fully top up within two hours.

EP500

The EP500 is the ultimate solar power station. If you’re considering purchasing a solar generation as an emergency power supply, the EP500 must be on the top of your list due to its versatile features. With the help of the Smart Home Panel, it can be integrated into the home grid thanks to the seamless 24/7 UPS function, and it can be powered on at any time during a power failure. You can connect to the power station via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, and it can also be remote controlled and monitored. The firmware of the EP500 can also be updated in just a few taps using a smartphone.

EB55 & EB70

The BLUETTI EB55 and EB70 are lighter and more compact power stations that you can easily take with you anywhere. Besides being ultra-lightweight, they contain an easy-to-carry handle to make carrying safer and easier. The power stations can easily hook up with the BLUETTI PV120 or PV200 solar panels to provide endless green energy.

New PV350 Solar Panel

The BLUETTI PV350 is the latest solar panel from the company with impressive features and performance. The PV350 is a solar panel that can be loaded and used anywhere, anytime. It’s compatible with BLUETTI AC200P, AC200 MAX, AC300, AC300, EP500, EP500 Pro, EB240, EB150, and most solar generators on the market. The BLUETTI PV350 solar panel is made of advanced laminated technology and long-lasting EFTE material that can withstand scratches and even splashes of water. The 350-Watt monocrystalline provides high conversation rates of up to 23.4%.

Other unmissable BLUETTI deals during this Easter holiday!

We thank BLUETTI for sponsoring this post!