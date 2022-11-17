BLUETTI is offering limited-time Black Friday deals on many of its power stations, solar panels and battery packs to keep you connected during outages

BLUETTI is kicking off this holiday season on November 11 with massive savings on the company’s flagship portable power stations, solar panels, and battery packs. BLUETTI shaved off hundreds of dollars from its popular products to help you save this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Beyond the massive limited-time deals, BLUETTI is also offering additional perks, such as mystery boxes, exclusive giveaways, and even lucky draws. Now is the perfect time to invest in a power station to protect your home, health, and gadgets during power outages.

BLUETTI Black Friday Deals (2022) Visit BLUETTI’s website for even more limited-time deals and grab yourself some of the best portable power stations, battery packs, solar panels, and exclusive deals before November 30th. See at Bluetti

The power giant: BLUETTI AC500 & B300S

The AC500 & B300S power giant was released on Indiegogo on September 1, 2022. The campaign was incredibly successful and raised over $11 million until October 30th.

The AC500 power station is 100% modular and can pair up with the B300S or B300 expansion batteries for a staggering 18,432 Wh output when you connect six B300S batteries. The power output of the AC500 is much larger, compared to its predecessor, the AC300. It has an inverter that allows a continuous power of 5,000W and a surge of 10,000W, enabling customers to charge even the high-powered appliances with ease.

The AC500 has 5,000W input by a wall outlet and 3,000W by solar panels, resulting in an incredible 8,000W maximum input. The AC500 can go from flat to 80% within an hour, using two B300S expansion packs. If you’re looking to be always on, even during a power outage, the AC500 and B300S are one of the best power stations and battery packs currently on the market.

BLUETTI AC500 & B300S The AC500 power giant and the B300S battery pack are the latest products from BLUETTI. These two products combined have the largest battery capacity that can easily power your home during an outage. If you’re after a complete backup power solution, this is it. See at Bluetti

AC300 & B300

The AC300 has 16 outlets, and a massive 3,000W inverter. The power station can connect up to four 3,072Wh B300 battery packs for an incredible 12,288Wh. This is the perfect solution if you’re looking for a complete backup solution or need something that can keep the lights on when traveling or glamping. BLUETTI lets you save more than $700 when you buy both the AC300 and the B300.

Power outages can often cause hundreds and thousands of dollars in damage, not to mention the spoiled food that could go to waste, and the piles of unwashed clothes. BLUETTI says that the AC300 and B300 can run a 700W fridge for 3.7 hours, and a 500W washer for more than 5 hours, enabling you to use essential appliances and other electric-dependent tools when you need them the most.

BLUETTI AC300 & B300 The AC300 comes with a 3,000 AC Pure Since Wave Inverter and 3,072 Wh capacity. It has 240V Split Phase Bonding and can act as a 24/7 UPS Home backup solution. The additional B300 battery pack is an excellent combination for the two to become an excellent choice for power outages and traveling. See at Bluetti

AC200MAX & B230

The AC200MAX comes with a 2,048 Wh LiFePO4 battery and a 2,200W inverter. Its capacity is expandable with B300 or B230 batteries, and connecting two B230 power packs can reach a maximum capacity of 6,144Wh. It’s a true power monstrosity for every home, even on wheels.

The AC200MAX has 16 outlets that can power essentials. The power station comes with a built-in touchscreen display with an intuitive user interface that makes it a breeze to operate. Additionally, the AC200MAX also features a remote control that makes it easier to connect to it using the BLUETTI mobile application. The BLUETTI app allows users to monitor the power consumption, check the battery status, and change the settings.

BLUETTI AC200MAX & B230 The AC200MAX and B230 are some of the best power tools that can power your home, and even other tools while you’re on a trip. It has a maximum capacity of 6,144Wh, which is plenty to keep you connected for extended periods. See at Bluetti

AC200P

The AC200P packs a 2,000Wh LiFePO4 battery and a 2,000W AC inverter with a 4,800W peak capability. Similar to the AC200MAX, it can achieve a larger capacity with B230 or B300 battery packs. It has 17 versatile outlets, and the AC200P is powerful enough to accommodate for camping, traveling, and many other outdoor activities.

Fortunately, recharging the AC200P takes little to no time, thanks to the multiple outlets. The AC200P can also connect to a 1,100W AC and Solar dual charging to increase the charging speed and stay connected for longer.

BLUETTI AC200P The AC200P is an excellent product if you want a mini survival kit, or a portable power station for outdoor activities. It has a large capacity, and like most products from BLUETTI, you can increase the capacity with the help of B230 and B300 battery packs. See at Bluetti

Solar Power Stations: EP500 & EP500 Pro

The EP500 and EP500 Pro boast a capacity of 5,100Wh. Both the EP500 and the EP500 Pro are on the larger side in terms of size and weight. However, the two units make it easy to carry around with the four added wheels. The EP500 and EP500 Pro are power stations on wheels.

The EP500 has a power output of 2,000W, while the EP500 Pro can deliver 3,000W power. Both units can easily power most common devices without an issue, and bonding two identical units of the EP500 series can provide a 240V/4,000W split phase system. UPS is also built into these devices to provide instant backup power when you need it the most, eliminating the chances of losing work or experiencing any issues.

BLUETTI EP500 The BLUETTI EP500 Solar power station has 2,000W power output and four wheels, making it easier to carry around. The EP500 supports remote control, and comes with a touchscreen. See at Bluetti

BLUETTI EP500 Pro The EP500 Pro Solar power station has an output of 3,000W, and it’s an excellent device for storing off-grid energy. It comes with remote control, and a built-in touchscreen. See at Bluetti

Portable Power Stations: EB3A, EB55 & EB70S

The BLUETTI EB series are excellent and must-have devices for all campers, nature-goers, photographers, hunters, and those who love outdoor activities. BLUETTI is offering three products during Black Friday, allowing customers to save up to $100.

The three power stations are very similar, but feature different outputs and inputs. What’s similar is the fact that they all have the same LFP battery that remains 80% of the original capacity after 2,500 cycles. The inverter also provides Pure Since Wave power for sensitive devices, and a built-in MPPT controller is located inside to support 200W solar input, which could come in handy in sunny locations and during the summer (for the most power). There are multiple ways to charge these three devices, including via AC, solar, a generator, and more.

The EB70S also comes with a conveniently built-in 15W wireless charger on the top, and they have a flashlight to enable SOS-mode, in case of an emergency. If you’re after a true survival portable power pack, this is it.

BLUETTI EB3A The EB3A has a 600W inverter and a 268Wh capacity. It has 9 outputs and a 200W maximum solar input. It can be controlled using the smart control and the BLUETTI mobile applications. See at Bluetti

BLUETTI EB55 The BLUETTI EB55 has a 700W AC Pure Since Wave inverter and 537Wh capacity. It has 13 outputs for multiple devices, and 6 ways to recharge. It’s excellent for larger groups and families. See at Bluetti

BLUETTI EB70S The EB70S has a massive 76Wh capacity and 800W rated wattage. It has 4 110V AC outlets, two 100W PD ports, two 5V/3A USB-A ports, two regulated 12V/10A DC outputs, one 12V/10A car port, and a 15W wireless charging pad. See at Bluetti

Solar Panels

BLUETTI’s solar panels are made from monocrystalline cells, which are up to 23.4% efficient. The ETFE coating and IP65 junction box make them durable and rigid, and can last for many years, and stand the test of time.

The BLUETTI solar panels are also ultra-portable and foldable. They can produce free and clean power at your home, or out in the wild. The only differentiating factor between the solar panels is their size, weight, and power. The larger the power, the heavier the solar panels are. BLUETTI recommends you pick a high-power panel, such as the PV400, to get the most output.

BLUETTI PV120 The PV120 solar panel has a 120W output, and it offers up to 23.4% efficiency. It’s fully foldable and portable, and comes with a 12-month warranty for peace of mind. See at Bluetti

BLUETTI PV200 The PV200 solar panel has a 200W power output and a long-lasting ETFE coating. Like most other solar panels in the PV lineup, it’s completely foldable and portable. See at Bluetti

BLUETTI PV350 The BLUETTI PV350 has a high conversation rate, and it has a power output of up to 350W. It’s compatible with most other BLUETTI power stations and has a durable, splash-proof design that’s foldable and portable. See at Bluetti

Perks & Rewards

BLUETTI is offering even more perks and rewards for its customers, and those who spend over $1,000 at BLUETTI (via bluettipower.com) from November 11, 00:00 until November 29, 23:59 (PDT) are eligible for a lucky draw to win one of several prizes: EB3A, PS70, AC50S solar generation, $50-$100 coupons, and other BLUETTI gifts.

In addition to the lucky draw, buyers will also receive additional giveaways when they reach certain spending thresholds. For example, a $5,000 purchase will qualify for a mini fridge.

BLUETTI will also offer three different tiers for Mystery Boxes: Basic, Pro, and Premium. All customers will be able to purchase these mystery boxes without a limit on quantity to receive a prize. For only $199, users can receive a 700Wh solar generator that normally retails for over $900. To find the best deals and the products you can win, head over to BLUETTI’s website to find out more.

BLUETTI Black Friday Deals (2022) Visit BLUETTI’s website for even more limited-time deals and grab yourself some of the best portable power stations, battery packs, solar panels, and exclusive deals before November 30th. See at Bluetti

We thank BLUETTI for sponsoring this post.